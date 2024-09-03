The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Boeing by 563.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Boeing by 861.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after buying an additional 1,617,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $272,312,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.18.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

