The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.78.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $228.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

