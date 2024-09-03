The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.