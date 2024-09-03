The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $17,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

