ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Shares Up 15.8%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 69,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

ThermoGenesis Stock Up 15.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.28.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

