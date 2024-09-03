Tilly’s (TLYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect Tilly’s to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Tilly’s has set its Q2 2024 guidance at -0.130–0.030 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%. On average, analysts expect Tilly’s to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tilly’s Stock Down 2.4 %
TLYS opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TLYS
About Tilly’s
Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tilly’s
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.