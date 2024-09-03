Tilly’s (TLYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect Tilly’s to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Tilly’s has set its Q2 2024 guidance at -0.130–0.030 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%. On average, analysts expect Tilly’s to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tilly's Stock Down 2.4 %

TLYS opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 5,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $26,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,493 shares in the company, valued at $492,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Henry purchased 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 372,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,693 and sold 30,375 shares valued at $162,049. 27.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

