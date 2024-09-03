Time Finance (LON:TIME) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52.13 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.70). Approximately 90,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 246,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).

Time Finance Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £49.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,325.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Insider Transactions at Time Finance

In other news, insider Edward Rimmer acquired 22,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £9,667.26 ($12,711.72). Insiders own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Time Finance Company Profile

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Asset Finance and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; secured business loans; and vehicle finance solutions, as well as commercial loans.

