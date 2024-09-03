Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $144.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.06. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $149.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,257 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,950. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

