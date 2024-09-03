Toro (TTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect Toro to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Toro has set its FY24 guidance at $4.25-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.250-4.350 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Toro to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Toro Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $92.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.69. Toro has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Toro from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

