TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $162.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.10.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

