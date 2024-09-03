TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $816,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TPG by 4,217.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 25,302 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in TPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TPG by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TPG by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,328 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in TPG by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TPG opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TPG has a 52-week low of $26.62 and a 52-week high of $51.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $744.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPG will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -1,199.91%.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

