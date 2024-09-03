TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,422.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total transaction of $13,085,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,674,906.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total value of $13,085,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,674,906.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,708 shares of company stock worth $133,146,005. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.6 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,373.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,273.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,259.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,380.83.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

