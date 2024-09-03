TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,381 shares in the company, valued at $148,776,710.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,708 shares of company stock worth $133,146,005. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,373.21 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,380.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,273.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,259.08. The company has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,422.94.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

