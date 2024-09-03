TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 994,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,475,000 after buying an additional 68,884 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after buying an additional 136,217 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,162,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TMDX stock opened at $168.06 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -494.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMDX

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 703 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $95,052.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,064.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,252,091.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $95,052.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,064.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,142. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

