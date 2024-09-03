Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 23.2% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Cook Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 349.9% during the second quarter. Cook Wealth LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,064,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,383 shares of company stock valued at $30,906,970 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $165.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.78 and a 200-day moving average of $165.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

