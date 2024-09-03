TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.54. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

TV Asahi Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses segments. It engages in the video distribution with advertisements using the internet, production of video distribution content, and licensing of rights; mail-order sales on TV shopping programs and EC sites; and other businesses, including music publishing, event, equipment sales and leasing, and investment in film business.

Featured Stories

