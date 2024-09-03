U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) & LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Head to Head Analysis

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LCI Industries and U Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 2 2 2 0 2.00 U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

LCI Industries presently has a consensus price target of $109.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.50%. Given LCI Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LCI Industries is more favorable than U Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

99.7% of LCI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of U Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of LCI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

LCI Industries has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U Power has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LCI Industries and U Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries $3.82 billion 0.79 $64.19 million $3.68 32.02 U Power $2.78 million 7.88 -$2.72 million N/A N/A

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than U Power.

Profitability

This table compares LCI Industries and U Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 3.17% 8.85% 4.05% U Power N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LCI Industries beats U Power on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles, ABS, and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories. This segment serves OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Aftermarket segment supplies engineered components to aftermarket channels of the recreation and transportation markets for retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers, as well as direct to retail customers through the Internet. This segment also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims; and biminis, covers, buoys, fenders to the marine industry, towing products, truck accessories, appliances, air conditioners, televisions, sound systems, and tankless water heaters. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was founded in 1956 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About U Power

(Get Free Report)

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.