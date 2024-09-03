U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in U.S. Silica by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,721 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,881 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Silica by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

