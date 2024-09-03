UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,004,151,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 392.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,484,000 after buying an additional 24,027,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,067,000 after buying an additional 7,249,527 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $173,678,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508,422 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

