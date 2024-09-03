UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 348,367 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,584 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 266.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,510 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,365 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in UiPath by 67.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,786 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,468 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 41.6% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
UiPath Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE PATH opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UiPath Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
