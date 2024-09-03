Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $450.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $500.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.54% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2026 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $356.00 price objective (down from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.65.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $352.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.42.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 92.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $6,023,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $10,412,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

