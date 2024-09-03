United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,357 DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,604,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 571.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,691 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 284,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 191,663 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 738,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 131,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,005,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

