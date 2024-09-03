United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 76,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 116,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,262,000 after buying an additional 318,257 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on EL shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.77.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $165.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.68.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

