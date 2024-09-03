United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $298.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.11 and a 200 day moving average of $270.91. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.