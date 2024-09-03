United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Intuit by 10.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $630.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $473.56 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $640.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $633.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price objective (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $716.35.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total transaction of $42,581,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total transaction of $42,581,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,320,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,367 shares of company stock valued at $60,118,991 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

