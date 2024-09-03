United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $864,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $852.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

