United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. BTIG Research raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,056 shares of company stock valued at $25,276,044 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $492.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $455.96 and its 200-day moving average is $415.73. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.