United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 1,045 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.81.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

