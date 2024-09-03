United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

