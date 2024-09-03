United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 12,147 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,147 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 152,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,320,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

