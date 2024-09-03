United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 1,516 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738,345 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $317,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $105,569,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.2 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KDP. Barclays reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

