United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 241 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.02.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

