United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 3,729 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.09% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 283.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 15,367.9% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKF opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

