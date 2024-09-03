United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 379 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $581,503,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,573,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,582,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Crown Castle by 18,200.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,651,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Crown Castle by 68,262.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,240,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $112.02 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day moving average is $103.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

