United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 415 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CB. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.79.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $284.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $198.67 and a fifty-two week high of $284.49. The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,712 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.