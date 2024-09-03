United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 631 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.22.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

