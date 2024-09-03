United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 674 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 231.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AEP opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $104.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

