United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 824 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 76,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 620,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,793,000 after buying an additional 98,705 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 98,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 76,745 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $82.48.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

