United Asset Strategies Inc. Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 6.8% in the second quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 17,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 18,867.9% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in AT&T by 9.1% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 12,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 92,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 19.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 294,131 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

