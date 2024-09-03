United Asset Strategies Inc. Trims Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EOG opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.93. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

