United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $741.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $789.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $698.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $681.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

