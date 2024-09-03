United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $6.36 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for United Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $6.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.42. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $24.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.47 EPS.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.36.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $363.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.97. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $365.98.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,519,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,837,000 after purchasing an additional 436,851 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,422,000 after purchasing an additional 262,222 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total value of $93,722.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,293.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total transaction of $93,722.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $45,293.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.18, for a total transaction of $1,239,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,743.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,335 shares of company stock worth $36,748,759. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.