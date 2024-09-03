Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2,329.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 75.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 46.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNTY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $338.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.01. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.81 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Insider Activity at Unity Bancorp

In other Unity Bancorp news, SVP Minsu Kim sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $79,013.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at $138,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James Joseph Donovan sold 750 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $26,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Minsu Kim sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $79,013.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,046 shares of company stock worth $106,265. 28.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.