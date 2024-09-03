Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.58). Approximately 464,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,124,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.20 ($1.58).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 142 ($1.87) price objective on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Urban Logistics REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance

Urban Logistics REIT Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of £457.46 million, a PE ratio of -857.14 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a GBX 4.35 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,714.29%.

Insider Activity at Urban Logistics REIT

In related news, insider Bruce Anderson purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £27,370 ($35,989.48). 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Urban Logistics REIT

(Get Free Report)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.