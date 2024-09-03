Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 11,856 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 128,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

