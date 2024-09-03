Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 3,393 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ stock opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4268 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.