Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Progressive by 126.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.41.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,400.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,400.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,564,766 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $252.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.09 and its 200 day moving average is $211.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $131.87 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The firm has a market cap of $147.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.