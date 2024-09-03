Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 878 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Rinkey Investments lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 112,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 446.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMF stock opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $58.09.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

