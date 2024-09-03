Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USXF stock opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0901 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

