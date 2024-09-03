Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $390,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,337,000 after buying an additional 147,945 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,266,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,086,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,281 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 820,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,776 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $198.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

